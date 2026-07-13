“Their home is burning”: Claremont Fire pushes more wildlife into Boise neighborhoods, residents say

By: Allie Triepke

BOISE, Idaho — As the Claremont Fire continues burning in the Boise Foothills, some Boise neighbors say they're seeing more wildlife in their neighborhoods.

East End resident Swana Stokes said seeing deer in nearby Fort Boise Park is nothing new. However, she said the number of animals appearing in and around the neighborhood has noticeably increased since the fire started on Monday.

"But with the fire and everything happening, there has been that influx of animals and wildlife. There have been more deer than usual, more hawks and birds and kestrels... and that's been really interesting—and kind of scary—to see," she said.

Stokes isn't the only one noticing more wildlife.

Several East End and North End residents shared photos and videos with Idaho News 6 this week showing deer, raccoons and an owl near their homes. One homeowner also shared security camera footage of a group of deer eating grass and drinking water in a backyard.

While wildlife sightings may become more common during a wildfire, Idaho Fish and Game reminds residents to keep their distance from any wild animals they encounter. Officials advise against approaching or feeding wildlife and encourage drivers to stay alert, especially in neighborhoods near the foothills.

Stokes said she hopes people remember the animals are also trying to escape dangerous conditions.

"They're gonna be like rattlesnakes, maybe badgers and coyotes and stuff like that, things that might scare people. They're just animals and they're more scared of us than we are of them, especially with their home burning," she said.

Idaho Fish and Game asks residents not to attempt to rescue or handle injured wildlife themselves.

Instead, officials recommend contacting the appropriate wildlife rehabilitation organization:

Animals in Distress Association (AIDA) — For injured wildlife in the Boise area: (208) 367-1026 (24-hour hotline)

Ruth Melichar Bird Center — For injured birds of prey: (208) 338-0897

Idaho Department of Fish and Game — For large wildlife or immediate public safety concerns: (208) 334-3700

As of Saturday, the Claremont Fire was estimated at 6,708 acres and 24% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said a planned burnout operation Saturday afternoon near Ridge Road and 8th Street temporarily increased smoke in the area while crews strengthened containment lines. The operation did not cause the fire to spread beyond established control lines.

Fire managers continue to warn that hot temperatures could increase fire activity as firefighters work to strengthen containment lines around the fire.