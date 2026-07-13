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Three hospitalized following 4-vehicle crash on Highway 33 near Terreton

KIFI
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Published 1:27 PM

TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a mid-morning, four-vehicle crash near Terreton that sent three people to the hospital on Monday.

Police say the crash took place just before 8:40 a.m. on Highway 33 near the intersection with N 1300 E. Preliminary reports indicate that a silver Honda Accord driven by a 27-year-old Idaho Falls man and a black 2023 Freightliner were both headed west on Hwy 33 when the Freightliner rear-ended the Accord. The force of the initial impact sent both vehicles into the path of a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Accord, along with the drivers of both the Dodge Caravan and Chevrolet Silverado — a 72-year-old Idaho Falls man and a 44-year-old Pocatello man — were all taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Their current conditions have not been released.

ISP confirmed that all drivers involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The lanes on Highway 33 were blocked for approximately two hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains ongoing.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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