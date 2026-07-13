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Two Killed in Crash on U.S. 93 Near Mackay

MGN
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Published 6:23 PM

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI) — Two people were killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 10:12 a.m. near milepost 104.

Idaho State Police said in a statement that a 2022 Allegro motorhome driven by a 73-year-old man from Oak View, California, was traveling southbound on U.S. 93 when a 2000 GMC Yukon entered the highway from North 4100 West.

According to investigators, the driver of the Yukon, a 61-year-old man from Challis, failed to yield and collided with the motorhome.

The driver of the Yukon and a 58-year-old female passenger from Arco died at the scene.

The motorhome driver was not injured.

Troopers said all occupants involved were wearing seat belts.

U.S. 93 remains blocked in both directions as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers can check current road conditions and closures at 511.idaho.gov.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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