Zoo Idaho to Reveal Name of Rescued Cougar Kitten Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Zoo Idaho will officially reveal the name of its rescued cougar kitten during a special event Friday afternoon.

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist is scheduled to announce the kitten's name at noon at Zoo Idaho. The event will also mark the cougar's first public appearance in her newly renovated habitat.

The cougar arrived at the zoo with two other orphaned kittens from Wyoming after the animals lost their mother.

Shortly after arriving, all three kittens were diagnosed with feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious and often deadly viral disease. Zoo officials said only one of the kittens survived despite extensive veterinary care.

"Every animal at Zoo Idaho has a story, and this cougar's story is one of resilience," said Zoo Idaho Manager Peter Pruett. "She overcame tremendous odds, and thanks to the support of our community, she'll now have a beautiful new habitat to call home. We're excited to welcome everyone as we reveal her name and celebrate this remarkable chapter."

Following a public naming contest that generated more than 500 suggestions, zoo staff narrowed the choices to three finalists: Roxanne, Purrsephane and Clawdia.

Community members were then invited to vote for their favorite name through online donations. According to Zoo Idaho, the campaign received more than 600 votes and raised more than $3,000 to support renovations to the cougar's habitat.

Zoo officials say the event will celebrate both the cougar's recovery and the community support that helped fund improvements to her exhibit.

The naming ceremony will take place Friday, July 17, at noon at Zoo Idaho, located at 3000 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.