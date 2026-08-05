Skip to Content
News

Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson to step down

KIFI
By
New
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:39 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Community Food Basket announced that their Executive Director, Ariel Jackson, will be stepping away from her role August 21st.

She has been the Executive Director for over 6 years and has been a part of the organization for nearly 9 years. She is now relocating to Boise.

“We are deeply grateful for Ariel’s leadership, creativity, and the heart she brought to this organization,” said Callie Hatch, Board Chair of the Community Food Basket. “The foundation she helped build will continue to serve this community well.”

The Community Food Basket Board of Directors confirmed that a transition is already underway to find their next Executive Director.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kaelyn Blessinger

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.