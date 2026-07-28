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Air quality advisory issued for three eastern Idaho counties

MGN Online
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Published 10:57 AM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for Butte, Custer and Lemhi counties due to wildfire smoke.

Officials say the the degraded air quality is due to wildfire smoke and is expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category. That includes children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions who may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

The DEQ encourages people in sensitive groups to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity while the advisory is in effect. Officials also recommend everyone else limit extended outdoor exertion when possible.

Open burning is prohibited during the advisory.

For more information on current air quality conditions, visit AirNow or contact the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208) 528-2650.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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