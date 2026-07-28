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Local Forecast

Tracking hot temps and smoke ahead of a scorcher this weekend

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Published 4:43 AM

We have smoke from wildfires still in the backyard to start this morning, but it is better than yesterday, and it's unhealthy for sensitive groups and we'll continue with the air quality advisory through tomorrow. 

Sunny with patchy smoke and high of 94 today.  We have chances of isolated storms into the late afternoon and before midnight.  Winds SW 5-15 with a low of 57, so cooler in the mornings. 

Chances of thundershowers is better for tomorrow around 40% with mostly sunny skies and highs remain in the mid 90s. 

More heat drives us into the mid-to-upper 90s at around 96 for Idaho Falls for Thursday and the heat dominates the forecast into Friday for a 98 degree high.   This weekend will be cookin' hot with temps headed to 99-101 for Saturday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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