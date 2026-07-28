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Nighttime closures, traffic shifts begin this week on US-20 between Idaho Falls and Rigby

Idaho Department Of Transportation
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Published 4:29 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers traveling between Idaho Falls and Rigby should expect nighttime traffic shifts and temporary exit closures beginning this week as the Idaho Transportation Department enters the next phase of its U.S. Highway 20 resurfacing project.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, overnight work is expected to begin Tuesday evening at Hitt Road. Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement. Speed limits will be reduced through the work zone, with repaving scheduled for next week.

ITD said work at the remaining interchange areas will follow a similar schedule and expected to be complete by mid-August.

During that time crews will begin resurfacing on and off ramps one ramp at a time. Drivers will be able to use neighboring U.S. 20 exits as detours while work is underway.

“These closures and traffic shifts mark the end of this project to help create a smoother, safer ride for drivers,” ITD Project Manager John Cleveland said. “Repaving this busy route will help the road serve Idaho and any visiting traffic for years to come.”

Specific areas where crews are working will be noted in detail on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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