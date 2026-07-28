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Pocatello man charged after police say he intentionally ran over Flock cameras at Lowe’s

KIFI | Maile Sipraseuth
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Published 4:07 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 20-year-old Pocatello man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally drove his pickup truck over two Flock license plate reader cameras in the Lowe’s parking lot, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage.

According to court documents, officers responded around 11:53 p.m. July 7 after reports that a Dodge Ram had run over two cameras near the south parking lot entrances at Lowe’s on Bullock Street.

Police said two Lowe’s employees watched the truck strike one camera, stop briefly in a nearby parking lot, then deliberately drive over a second camera.

The truck was later located in the Costa Vida parking lot in Chubbuck, where Chubbuck police contacted the driver, Allyn James Carter. Police said Carter told officers he believed he had struck an unknown object near Red Robin on Yellowstone Avenue and was changing a flat tire.

Pocatello police later took over the investigation because the cameras were damaged within Pocatello city limits.

According to investigators, the truck’s damage matched the damage to the cameras. Officers also recovered a piece of rubber near one of the cameras that they believe matched Carter’s damaged front passenger tire.

The two Flock cameras were valued at approximately $10,000 each, according to the police report.

Carter was arrested on suspicion of felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor failure to notify after striking fixtures. Court records show he was later released on his own recognizance.

His preliminary hearing has since been continued to Aug. 18.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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