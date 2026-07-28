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Local Forecast

Warming trend with thunderstorms and wildfire smoke

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:05 PM

Monsoon moisture will still work through the region through Wednesday with some isolated thunderstorms showing up Thursday. Wildfire smoke from the west will drift in and out of the region, leading to some unhealthy air quality.

For Tuesday evening and late night, look for partly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the upper 50’s.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Partly cloudy skies with wildfire smoke. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will reach the lower 90’s. Winds could gust as high as 15-25 mph. For late Wednesday, there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Sunny and warmer for Thursday with high temperatures reaching the mid 90’s for the Plain. There will be some isolated thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains and foothills.

On Friday, it will be sunny and hot with a high temperature near 97°.

Temperatures will continue to increase for Saturday, with high temperatures in the Snake River Plain pushing around 100°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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