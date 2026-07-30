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Local Forecast

Tracking one more chance of late day storms and then very hot weekend temps

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Updated
today at 8:05 AM
Published 5:36 AM

As monsoonal  moisture leaves the area, we get one last push of heavy downpours and thunderstorms into this afternoon and evening.  Then we shift into a long hot dry spell with above average temps and hot conditions - we'll see2 first alert weather days tomorrow and Saturday with temps around 100. 

Lows in the 60s and very dry air/low humidity.  Fire danger probably continues with storm potential for later today. 

Hot weather means we need to be hydrating and checking on people and pets. Don't leave anyone in the car or truck and use the early or late part of the day for outdoor activity. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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