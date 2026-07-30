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Body recovered after fall into Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
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today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:59 AM

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— A young man's body was recovered after he fell from the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls on Thursday morning.

The victim fell while climbing canyon rocks near the Twin Falls Visitor Center, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team helped recover the body with several other first responders.

Rope crews worked from the top of the canyon to lower the man's body to a search and rescue boat below.

The identity of the man has not been released.

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Curtis Jackson

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