Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 20

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia have injured at least 20 people. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. local time Thursday in the town of Kocevje. Images from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the factory. Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000. Authorities said two people suffered severe burns and were transferred to a hospital in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Two others were missing, they said. The Melamin factory has about 200 employees.