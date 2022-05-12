EU plan aims to help get wheat from Ukraine to the world

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is proposing to help Ukraine move its critical grain supplies to parts of the world at risk of food insecurity. The plan released Thursday by the European Union’s executive arm urges rail, road and river routes to get around a Russian blockade of Black Sea ports. The proposal also aims to ease congestion between borders that would facilitate getting humanitarian aid into the war-torn country. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provoked disruptions of global food supplies, with both countries two of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, barley and sunflower oil. Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on those affordable supplies.