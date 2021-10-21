Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A police superintendent in Jamaica has told The Associated Press that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said said Thursday that officials are still making calls to different embassies and ministers of foreign affairs to confirm details. She says police will release more information soon. More than 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the presidential slaying, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and several Haitian police officers. Haitian authorities have said the mastermind behind the killing and the person or persons who financed it are still at large.