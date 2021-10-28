Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world’s two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. But his support of abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops. The White House says there’s considerable overlap between the two leaders’ views on poverty, climate change and more. This will be Biden’s fourth encounter with the pope, but his first as president.