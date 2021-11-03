France bids ‘adieu’ to Merkel, awards her Legion of Honor

BEAUNE, France (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is being feted by France in a special farewell ceremony honoring her leadership and partnership. French President Emmanuel Macron was to award Merkel with the Great Cross of the Legion of Honor Wednesday as part of the “adieu” visit to the historic Burgundy town of Beaune. The event is also seen as a gesture of friendship between France and Germany, long-time foes whose partnership is at the heart of the European Union. The three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government say they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December.