Aid group says tribal violence kills 24 in Sudan’s Darfur

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs has killed at least 24 people in Sudan’s western Darfur region. Adam Regal, the spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, says the fighting grew out of a financial dispute late Saturday between two individuals in the Krinding camp for displaced persons in West Darfur province. He says Arab militias known as Janjaweed attacked the camp early Sunday, torching and looting properties. At least 35 others were wounded. It was the latest bout of intercommunal violence to rock conflict-stricken Darfur.