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Fremont County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying person, vehicle in Island Park incident

FREMONT COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE
By
Updated
today at 5:12 PM
Published 4:28 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a person and vehicle connected to an incident in Island Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Aug. 3. Officials did not provide details about the nature of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the person and vehicle in hopes that someone may recognize them.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying this vehicle in connection with an incident in Island Park on Monday, Aug. 3.

Anyone who recognizes the person or vehicle, or has information about their identity or whereabouts, is asked to contact Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482 and select option 1.

Information can also be sent through a private message to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials are asking people not to post accusations or personal information in the comments on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office said any information provided will be handled appropriately.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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