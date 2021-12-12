PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he wil make the first official visit by a sitting premier to the United Arab Emirates as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on Sunday and discussing strengthening economic and military ties. The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister. Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security cooperation over their shared concern over Iran, but formalized ties as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords” last year.