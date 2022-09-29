Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is making her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony three days ahead of the start of the high court’s new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are expected Friday at Jackson’s ceremonial investiture. She is the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The 52-year-old Jackson will follow the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and be seated for a time in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall. Marshall served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.