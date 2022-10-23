Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police

COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician has attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, fired a rifle at police and threw a grenade, wounding two officers in Comendador Levy Gasparian municipality in Rio de Janeiro state. He said in a video message that he refused to surrender, though by early evening he was in custody. The events were stunning even for Brazilians who have grown accustomed to far-right politicians thumbing their noses at Supreme Court justices.

By BRUNA PRADO and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

