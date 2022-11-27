Spain coach remembers late daughter on ‘special day’ at WCup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a “special day” after his team’s 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup. But it had nothing to do with soccer. Luis Enrique said that Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer. Luis Enrique said “It was a special day for me and my family” and added that “she is still present every day.” He wished her “a good day” wherever she was.

