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Big Rock Fire remains at 0% containment, road closures expected through coming week

KIFI
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Published 3:36 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Big Rock Fire remains very active and at 0% containment as officials warn people to stay out of the fire area and obey road closures.

Officials said current road closures are expected to remain in place through the coming week and could be extended depending on fire conditions and ongoing operations.

Emergency crews have reported people attempting to get closer to the fire by going around barricades and road-closed signs. Officials are asking the public not to bypass those closures.

"We understand people may want to get a closer look at the fire, but the roads are closed for a reason," said the Madison County Sheriff's Office in a social media post. "Do not circumvent barricades, road-closed signs, or other closures to access the fire area."

Officials said entering closed areas creates additional safety concerns and could interfere with firefighters and law enforcement working near the fire.

People in the area are being asked to follow instructions from fire personnel and law enforcement and stay away from active fire operations.

Officials said additional updates will be released as conditions change.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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