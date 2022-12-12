New this week: ‘Banshees,’ Whitney Houston, ‘High on Life’

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from rapper Ab-Soul, the irreverent shoot-’em-up video game “High on Life” and rising comedian Atsuko Okatsuka debuts her first HBO comedy special called “The Intruder.” David Letterman travels to Ukraine to sit down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special one-off episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest,” and PBS will broadcast the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony founded by William, The Prince of Wales, recognizing individuals for their environmental work. Also, Nikyatu Jusu makes one of the more arresting directorial debuts of the year in Amazon Studios’ “Nanny.”

