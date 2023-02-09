Skip to Content
Vatican touts new memoir by Benedict XVI’s 2nd secretary

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI’s second secretary has come out with a new memoir. It’s a light, photo-filled daily journal that sharply contrasts with the bombshell tell-all book published last month by the late German pope’s main assistant, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein. The new publication, launched Thursday at a semi-official Vatican event, serves to blunt the negative criticism of Francis that erupted in the weeks after the death of the first “emeritus pope” by refocusing attention on Benedict himself.

Associated Press

