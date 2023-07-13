Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more features

LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users. The company also said Thursday that it’s adding more features to Bard as it scrambles to keep up with rival Microsoft, which uses OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT service in its Bing search engine. Google launched Bard in February, but its planned rollout last month in the European Union was delayed as regulators checked whether the service complied with the 27-nation bloc’s strict privacy rules. Google says it has “proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators.” It says Bard can now be used in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

