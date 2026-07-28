Downtown Driggs draws artists out for Plein Air Festival Quick Draw

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Downtown Driggs was transformed into an outdoor art studio as painters set up their easels, brushes and canvases during the Plein Air Festival.

"I just really love this town. That's why this is the second time driving all this way. I drove all the way from Seattle here and I'm really enjoying this town. It has beautiful, beautiful scenery and just really amazing, friendly people," Plein Air Festival artist Min Zhong said.

Barrel & Bins became a popular painting location, where artists were drawn to the store's bright green signs and umbrellas.

For Driggs resident and Plein Air Festival artist Blake Luther, the storefront represents everything that makes downtown unique.

"Just good geometry and color and some great shadows. I love the umbrellas," Luther said.

Some out-of-town artists found inspiration in a different landmark: the bison sculpture atop a building on Main Street.

Zhong said the bison immediately stood out as a symbol of the town.

"The bison looks really great to represent the town. I thought I'd make a little memory out of it," Zhong said.

Connecticut artist Sam Guindon said the bison caught his attention while he was exploring Driggs.

"I was scouting around last night and I had a few spots in mind, but I really liked the bison that's on top of the building. And I liked the blue domes on the building. It just seemed like a really interesting spot," Guindon said.

The Plein Air Festival continues with artists painting throughout Teton Valley before showcasing and selling their completed works.

For more information, visit downtowndriggs.org.