Israel’s Netanyahu to meet with Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of US displeasure

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have his long-coveted meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday — bringing together the two men for the first time since the Israeli leader took office at the helm of his country’s far-right government late last year. Netanyahu has been a frequent visitor to the White House over the years, and Israeli leaders are typically invited within weeks of taking office. The lengthy delay in setting up the meeting with Biden, and the White House’s decision to hold the meeting in New York and not in Washington, have been widely interpreted in Israel as signs of U.S. displeasure with Netanyahu’s new government.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

