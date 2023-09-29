A child sex abuse suspect kills himself after wounding marshals trying to arrest him, police say
IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for child sex abuse crimes shot and killed himself after wounding two federal marshals trying to arrest him. U.S. Marshals say their agents were trying to arrest George Curtis on Friday at a South Carolina hotel when they were fired on. Officials say the injuries to the wounded marshals don’t appear life-threatening. Authorities say Curtis turned the gun on himself after the shooting. Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.