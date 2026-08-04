Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking wildfire smoke and sunshine with below average highs before the heat returns by weekend

By
Published 4:36 AM

High pressure is keeping us dry, so no chance of rain squelching the smoke in the air. It will push into the Snake River Plain this morning and we have moderate air quality, and worse for those in sensitive categories. Find fresh air and stya indoors. At least we have a break from brutal high temps. We have below average highs in play for today with lower 80s in the afternoon. Winds will pick up during drive time this afternoon with 15-20mph with gusts possible. Not sure if hot winds make anyone feel any better about summer. By the end of the week, a significant warm up slides in here with temps back to above average levels at 100 on Friday. Dry and high pressure still dominates. Hydrate and be careful leaving things and people in your car or truck.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.