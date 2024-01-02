In 2024, Shapiro faces calls for billions for schools, a presidential election and wary lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In 2024, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro could face a more complicated sophomore year in charge of Pennsylvania. He’s facing pressure to respond to a court ruling that Pennsylvania’s system of public school funding unconstitutionally discriminates against poorer districts. Meanwhile, his administration must oversee a presidential election that, four years ago, was married Donald Trump-allied efforts in court to overturn it. In 2024, Shapiro is facing calls for billions of new dollars for public schools. He says school funding needs more equity. But he also says someone has to pay for it. Shapiro also says administration officials have been meeting for months to prepare for the 2024 presidential election.

