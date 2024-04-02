Lawmakers in GOP-led Nebraska debate bill to raise sales tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are debating a bill that would raise the state’s sales tax by 1 cent to 6.5% on every taxable dollar spent. That would make it among the highest in the country. The bill would raise the state’s current 5.5% sales tax and expanding it to include more services. It would also add new taxes to candy and soda pop and would tax hemp and CBD products at 100%. It has drawn criticism from left-leaning lawmakers who oppose what they see as taxes targeting lower-income resident. It’s also drawn opposition from conservative lawmakers who oppose any tax increase. The bill is key to Republican Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to slash soaring property taxes.

