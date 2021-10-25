Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A man in Wyoming allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel. Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him. The man allegedly claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving. The Gillette News Record reports the man allegedly refused field sobriety and breath tests. Deputies arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence, driving without an interlock device and violating probation.