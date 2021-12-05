Montana man arrested after woman fatally stabbed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide following the stabbing death of a 67-year-old female relative over the weekend. Police responding to a complaint about a man trespassing Saturday morning at a hotel in Billings found the suspect walking along a roadway. After questioning him, they decided to conduct a welfare check at the home of a family member of the 29-year-old suspect. At the home police found the victim dead with signs of trauma and said they were investigating a stabbing at the residence. The suspect was being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.