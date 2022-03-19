Man found dead in home after overnight standoff with police

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say they found a man dead inside an Evansville home following an overnight standoff with law enforcement. The Casper Star Tribune reports the man, whom authorities said earlier was armed, had barricaded himself in the home around 6 p.m. Friday. Police say gunshots were heard in the area, and warned people to stay away. In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man had been found dead inside the home. The statement did not explain how the man had died. The sheriff’s office said the situation was no longer active and that authorities were investigating.