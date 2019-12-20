Local students donate 167 turkeys and $7,500 in cash

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Sixth Grade Complex in Blackfoot has done it again.

They donated 167 turkeys and $7,500 in cash to the Community Dinner Table and Blackfoot Community Pantry for CDT’s annual Christmas Box Distribution.

That's about a $10,000 total value from a little school with 318 students.

Karole Honas talked to Principal Colin Folsom, and he is so proud of his kids. Their amazing giving spirit demonstrates the very best of Blackfoot.

The 6th Graders have participated in the program for more than 15 years.