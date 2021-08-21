I-15 bridge maintenance work will begin Monday in Blackfoot

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will start Interstate 15 bridge maintenance work between milepost 93 and 94 on the Snake River Bridges north of Blackfoot on Monday.

Construction will begin at 6:00 a.m. on August 23 and will continue to 7:00 p.m. on August 24.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 14-foot width restriction in place.

“This project consists of general maintenance to ensure the bridges are safe and to also increase longevity,” said ITD Operations Engineer Greydon Wright. “The two-day duration should not drastically impact commute times.”

Visit 511.idaho.gov to follow updates on the project.