Bureau of Land Management horse auction

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A horse and burro auction was hosted in the Inland East Arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Friday.

Several different Idaho counties came together to provide all of these wild 4-H wild horse yearlings to the highest bidder.

The only variety for these horses were that some of them are trained and others haven't been trained yet. The trained wild horses completed a trail challenge before the auction began.

This horse auction also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. During this time, the Bureau of Land Management gives thanks to value that wild horses present as a part of our national pastime and heritage.

The Bureau of Land Management has supplied now 75 years of sustained protection to public lands for everyone's enjoyment.