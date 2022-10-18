Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Another shake-up in Bingham County government as the newly appointed coroner is being asked to resign.

Last week, a misdemeanor sexual battery charge was issued out of Ada County for Coroner James K. Roberts.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened April 13.

On Monday, he was served a warrant in Oneida County and then released.

Court documents show there is a 'no contact' order between him and the victim.

Roberts was the chief deputy coroner before winning the republican nomination for the office in May’s primary election.

The Bingham County prosecuting attorney, sheriff, commissioners and other elected officials signed a letter Monday requesting Roberts resignation.

They say Roberts is innocent until proven guilty.

However, elected officials have a duty to serve Bingham County.

"When elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county as a whole due to unwanted publicity and negativity. In order to best serve the citizens of Bingham County from negative backlash, the elected officials join together and request the resignation of James K. Roberts."

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.