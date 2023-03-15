Skip to Content
Blackfoot
By
today at 2:23 PM
Published 2:32 PM

Bingham County flooding causes road closures

BCSO

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports with the recent weather changes, the county has experienced an influx of flooding and road closures.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

  • 2800 W - Between 1000 S - 1200 S
  • 2700 W - Between 1800 S -1900 S
  • 1200 N - Between 1150 E -1250 E
  • Blackfoot River Rd - Just passed the Wolverine Junction
  • W River Rd - Between S Lavaside - 150 E
  • 450 N - Between 300 W - 400 W
  • 500 N - Between 150 W - 200 W

The sheriff's office asks you avoid the area if possible and choose an alternate route of travel.

There will no longer be a charge for sandbags for those residing in Bingham County. There will be bags available at all the following sand locations:

  • Stokes Market in Aberdeen- 185 N Main
  • Behind Shelley Fire Station - 585 W Fir St
  • Behind Collet's Bar in Firth - 132 S Main
  • Bingham County Courthouse - On the West side of the building
  • Steve Goodwins Cellars on 200 S in Thomas

If you have problems with flooding, contact Disaster Services at 208-782-3191 during regular business hours. If you are unable to make contact, leave a message. If you are unable to make contact with someone in disaster services and it is an emergency, you can contact the commissioners at 208-782-3013 during regular business hours.

If you have questions about road closures or signage, contact Bingham County Road & Bridge Mon- Thurs from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 208-782-3865.

If you reside in the city of Blackfoot, contact City Hall at 208-785-8600 or the numbers listed below for further assistance.

  • Sewer emergencies 208-785-8616
  • Water Emergencies 208-785-8608
  • Street Emergencies 208-785-8607

Dispatch is only for after hours emergencies.

Only contact the Bingham County Dispatch center in the event of a police or medical emergency or after business hours.

Article Topic Follows: Blackfoot
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content