Bingham County flooding causes road closures

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports with the recent weather changes, the county has experienced an influx of flooding and road closures.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

2800 W - Between 1000 S - 1200 S

2700 W - Between 1800 S -1900 S

1200 N - Between 1150 E -1250 E

Blackfoot River Rd - Just passed the Wolverine Junction

W River Rd - Between S Lavaside - 150 E

450 N - Between 300 W - 400 W

500 N - Between 150 W - 200 W

The sheriff's office asks you avoid the area if possible and choose an alternate route of travel.

There will no longer be a charge for sandbags for those residing in Bingham County. There will be bags available at all the following sand locations:

Stokes Market in Aberdeen- 185 N Main

Behind Shelley Fire Station - 585 W Fir St

Behind Collet's Bar in Firth - 132 S Main

Bingham County Courthouse - On the West side of the building

Steve Goodwins Cellars on 200 S in Thomas

If you have problems with flooding, contact Disaster Services at 208-782-3191 during regular business hours. If you are unable to make contact, leave a message. If you are unable to make contact with someone in disaster services and it is an emergency, you can contact the commissioners at 208-782-3013 during regular business hours.

If you have questions about road closures or signage, contact Bingham County Road & Bridge Mon- Thurs from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 208-782-3865.

If you reside in the city of Blackfoot, contact City Hall at 208-785-8600 or the numbers listed below for further assistance.

Sewer emergencies 208-785-8616

Water Emergencies 208-785-8608

Street Emergencies 208-785-8607

Dispatch is only for after hours emergencies.

Only contact the Bingham County Dispatch center in the event of a police or medical emergency or after business hours.