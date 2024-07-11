Aberdeen couple named Grand Marshals of the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (EISF News Release) — Bill and Sharol Coon have been a significant and inspiring presence at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for many years, even decades. Their recent appointment as the 2024 Grand Marshals is a fitting tribute to their years of dedication, hard work, and community service. This honor recognizes their exceptional contributions, particularly in the Sheep and Boer Goat industry, which has benefited countless 4-H youth and fairgoers over the years.

Bill and Sharol's journey together began over 51 years ago when they met, fell in love, and got married as soon as they could. They started their marriage in a sheep camp in Southeast Idaho, living in a 12-foot long home on four tires, accompanied by their horses and dogs, with no electricity. This humble beginning set the stage for a life dedicated to the agricultural community, a complete lifestyle they still embrace today even though they are technically "retired." Their herds of sheep, horses, and border collies will make sure they are never fully done working.

The couple, who now reside in Aberdeen, Idaho, have two sons, aged 50 and 48, living in Chubbuck and American Falls. They have always been deeply involved in the agricultural lifestyle, particularly with sheep and goats. Bill, who brought his first steer to the Fair at age 10, has been a part of the fair community for over six decades and currently serves as the Superintendent of the Boer Goat and Sheep programs at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Sharol serves as his assistant on paper, but in reality, this duo works hand-in-hand to accomplish the job. Sharol also grew up around livestock, and her grandpa was a sheep farmer. Her grandmother taught her to ride horses at the tender age of three, an activity she still enjoys now.

As superintendents for the past 24 years, Bill and Sharol have been instrumental in organizing and enhancing the sheep and Boer goat shows at the Fair. They specialize in meat goats, specifically sanctioned Boer goats, and host two sheep shows annually. Their expertise in the field has significantly improved the quality and popularity of these events. They are responsible for arranging shows, finding judges, and introducing new elements to keep the events engaging for the public.

"Eighteen years ago, we met with Fair Board, laid out a plan for a Boer goat show, and asked for their blessing," remembers Bill. "Tom Barnes told the board, 'If you're not against it let him have it,' and we started it that year."

Their commitment extends beyond just organizing shows. Bill and Sharol are known for their hands-on approach, ensuring that all aspects of the Boer Goat and Sheep livestock exhibitions run smoothly. From health inspections to overseeing the care and maintenance of the animals, their dedication is evident. Bill's experience as the state sheep inspector for the Idaho State Commission adds to his credibility and expertise in this role.

One of the most notable aspects of Bill and Sharol's contribution is their impact on the youth involved in the 4-H and FFA programs. They have been mentors and role models, guiding young participants in properly caring and showing livestock. Their children participated in 4-H until they graduated from the program, and now their grandchildren, aged 19 to 29, also help during the fair week when they are available.

"I have had the privilege of working with Bill and Sharol over the years. They are exceptionally deserving of being named Grand Marshals. They are some of the most kind, dedicated individuals who take a lot of pride in their duties at the Eastern Idaho State Fair," says Heather Strupp, Bingham County 4-H Coordinator. "Their sheep/goat industry knowledge has benefited countless 4-H/FFA youth over the years. They serve as a great example to the youth in our area with their hard work and dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the 4-H/FFA program."

When it comes to their philosophy of being Fair Superintendents, they believe in the importance of good people working together. They are always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need during fair week. This attitude has made them beloved figures in the fair community.

The news of being named the 2024 Grand Marshals shocked Bill and Sharol, but they consider it a high honor. Their humility and dedication shine through in their response to the recognition.

"I told them I will keep doing this until I'm droolin' all over myself, and then they can replace me with Sharol," says Bill. "I'll have to be at least 97 before I think of quitting, but what else would I do? When you quit, you die."

"Age isn't something to think about. Do what you want to do," says Sharol.

These statements encapsulate their unwavering commitment to continue serving as Superintendents of the sheep and Boer goats for the Eastern Idaho State Fair. “We have been blessed to have had Bill and Sharol a part of the Fair. They are salt of the earth kind of people,” said Brandon Bird, General Manager.

Despite their age, Bill and Sharol have no plans of slowing down. They plan to continue their involvement with the fair and the livestock programs for as long as they are able. Both are in their 70s now and embody the spirit of resilience and dedication. They aim to keep the sheep and Boer goat programs thriving, ensuring that the numbers remain consistent and that the quality of care and exhibition continues to improve.

As they take on the role of Grand Marshals, they will continue to inspire and lead by example, showing that age is just a number and that dedication and love for what you do can keep you going strong. Their legacy will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the many lives they have touched over the years. Make sure to check out the Sheep Show and the Boer Goat Show at this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair!

The Coon’s will be recognized as Grand Marshals at the 2024 Eastern Idaho State Fair Parade on August 31 in Blackfoot. As Grand Marshals, they show age is just a number, inspiring with dedication and love. Their legacy will leave a lasting impact on the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the many lives they have touched over the years.