Blackfoot

Blackfoot Animal Shelter receives large donation to build new shelter

Noah Farley
today at 2:48 PM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue has received a large donation to make a brighter future for area animals.

The Shoshone-Bannock tribes donated $100,000 to the shelter. These funds will go towards building a brand-new shelter.

"We've been at this shelter for a little over twenty years, and we've just plain outgrown it," said the shelter's Executive Director, Amanda Cevering. "At this shelter, we currently have about 30-35 kennels. At our new shelter, we will have 70."

Cevering says the goal is for the new facility to open in May 2025.

