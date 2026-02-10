Teen pleads guilty to murder of Blackfoot woman

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—A teen who was charged in the killing of a woman last fall in Blackfoot has entered a guilty plea in court.

Bobby Grant Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Rebecca Rivera. The plea was submitted on January 29, 2026, as part of a binding agreement with prosecutors. If the judge accepts the deal, Jackson will serve at least 20 years in prison.

Rivera's body was found dead on October 23, 2025, at a trailer park at 1159 Broadway in Blackfoot. According to investigators, preliminary findings indicated that before the shooting, Jackson had stolen a firearm and had been reported as a teen runaway.

Police say Jackson arrived at Rivera's home sometime after 12:40 PM on October 23, where he allegedly shot her in the head before leaving the home.

Following the shooting, investigators say Jackson traveled to Chubbuck and eventually to Pocatello, where he was located at a home and taken into custody without incident that night.

Because Jackson was a minor at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m.