Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 at mile marker 318, the Broadway exit.

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports there is an overturned semi-trailer.

Police say the lanes are blocked; however, traffic is able to get around.

ISP says if you are traveling in the area, expect delays while crews work to clear the scene.