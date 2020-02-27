Skip to Content
Plane crash at Dubois Airport

plane crash 2272020 2

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Clark County Sheriff Bart May reports a Cessna 172 airplane crashed at the Dubois Airport Thursday around 9:10 a.m.

Sheriff May reports a student and pilot were practicing low passes when they got a little too low, and the snow grabbed the tires and flipped the plane.

Both the student and the pilot were unharmed.

May said that is an unmaintained runway.

The plane is owned by Right Rudder LLC out of Rexburg.

