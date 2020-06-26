Puppies, iguana, tortoise taken from Mckee’s Pet, Garden, and Feed Center

Breaking News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Chubbuck Police Department reports a theft occurred at 1 a.m. at Mckee's Pet, Garden, and Feed Center on Friday.

Police say two Pomeranian puppies were taken and are still missing.

A green iguana and a Sulcata Tortoise were also taken.

Anyone with any information concerning the location of any of the animals or information pertaining to the theft is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.