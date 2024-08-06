Residents asked to evacuate near Highway 33 6000 W in Madison County for a wildfire
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire is burning west of Rexburg north of Idaho Highway 33. The sheriff's office is asking residents north of the highway at 6000 W to evacuate.
The fire is near Beaver Dick Park and was moving quickly.
Residents are asked to evacuate to the Plano LDS Church at 5973 N 5000 W.
Madison Fire Department has called for reinforcements from Jefferson County, BLM, and the Forest Service.
This a breaking story and will be updated as new information comes in.