Residents asked to evacuate near Highway 33 6000 W in Madison County for a wildfire

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire is burning west of Rexburg north of Idaho Highway 33. The sheriff's office is asking residents north of the highway at 6000 W to evacuate.

The fire is near Beaver Dick Park and was moving quickly.

Residents are asked to evacuate to the Plano LDS Church at 5973 N 5000 W.

Madison Fire Department has called for reinforcements from Jefferson County, BLM, and the Forest Service.

This a breaking story and will be updated as new information comes in.