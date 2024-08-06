Skip to Content
Breaking News

Residents asked to evacuate near Highway 33 6000 W in Madison County for a wildfire

Madison fire 1
Gordon Buttars
Smoke could be seen west of Rexburg on August 6, 2024.
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:43 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire is burning west of Rexburg north of Idaho Highway 33. The sheriff's office is asking residents north of the highway at 6000 W to evacuate.

The fire is near Beaver Dick Park and was moving quickly.

Residents are asked to evacuate to the Plano LDS Church at 5973 N 5000 W.

Madison Fire Department has called for reinforcements from Jefferson County, BLM, and the Forest Service.

This a breaking story and will be updated as new information comes in.

Red indicates the evacuation area in Madison County.
Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content