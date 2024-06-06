Lava Ridge Wind Project closer to being approved despite public disapproval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management has released its final environmental review for the Lava Ridge wind project northeast of Twin Falls.

The preferred alternative would reduce the number of wind turbines from 400 to 241 and impose a maximum height limit of 660 feet for the turbines.

Magic Valley Energy - an affiliate of LS Power - proposed building to the wind project in Jerome County.

The proposed plan would put the closed turbine to the Minidoka National Historic Site 9 miles away in order "to preserve the visitor experience of the remote nature of the former incarceration site for Japanese Americans during WWII," BLM's news release said.

"The preferred alternative also reduces potential impacts to sage grouse, large wildlife migration routes and winter concentration areas, cultural resources, Jerome County Airport and agricultural aviation uses, public land ranchers, and adjacent private landowners," it said.

Many neighbors of the project have voiced their opposition as well.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch opposes. He released a statement saying, “Idahoans could not be more clear that they do not support Lava Ridge. Yet, for some reason, the BLM continues to push forward this project that no one in Idaho wants,” said Risch. “This is not over—I will continue to fight this unnecessary and ill begotten project.”

The BLM release said the project would create up to 700 jobs during its three-year construction and 20 permanent jobs once it becomes operational.

A final decision on the project will be made possibly in a couple of month.