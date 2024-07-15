Skip to Content
Island Park to experience planned power outage on Wednesday

today at 11:04 AM
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)—Fall River Electric Cooperative is planning a power outage for customers in the Last Chance area.

The utility company said they will conduct maintenance work at the Last Chance substation beginning at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. The outage will last approximately two hours.

If you have questions or concerns about this outage, please call Fall River Electric Cooperative at 800-632-5726 during normal business hours.

Curtis Jackson

